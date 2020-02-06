UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Congratulates Newly-elected Office Bearers Of Sports Journalists Association Of Lahore

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:23 PM

Minister congratulates newly-elected office bearers of Sports Journalists Association of Lahore

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Thursday congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Thursday congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL).

In a felicitation message to SJAL President Aqeel Ahmed, Secretary Ashraf Ch and Treasurer EhtshamulHaq, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that sports journalists have always played a key role for the promotion of sports."SJAL's is rendering remarkable services for the coverage of sports events in Lahore.

Sports board Punjab and SJAL will continue to work together for the promotion and development of sports in future," they added.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Punjab

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates school for orphans in Azad Kashmir

9 minutes ago

 Former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan confirm ..

9 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs NOC’s Board Meeting, c ..

11 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change inaugurates 3rd East Co ..

26 minutes ago

Land Record Management Information System discusse ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives US Ambassador to UAE

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.