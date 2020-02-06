Minister congratulates newly-elected office bearers of Sports Journalists Association of Lahore

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Thursday congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL)

In a felicitation message to SJAL President Aqeel Ahmed, Secretary Ashraf Ch and Treasurer EhtshamulHaq, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that sports journalists have always played a key role for the promotion of sports."SJAL's is rendering remarkable services for the coverage of sports events in Lahore.

Sports board Punjab and SJAL will continue to work together for the promotion and development of sports in future," they added.