Open Menu

Minister Congratulates Noor Zaman On Winning U-23 World Squash Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Minister congratulates Noor Zaman on winning U-23 World Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Noor Zaman for winning the Under-23 World Squash Championship held in Karachi.

The minister praised the young player exceptional performance and called him a shining star of the province.

“Noor Zaman’s victory has brought pride not only to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but to the entire nation,” said Fakhar Jehan. He said that his talent and dedication make him a true national asset and his achievement marks a historic milestone in our squash journey and serves as a powerful source of inspiration for emerging players across the country.

The minister emphasized that Noor Zaman’s success is a beacon of hope for the youth and a testament to the potential of Pakistan’s rising talent.

"This is a significant comeback for us on the global squash stage after a long time,” he added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to sports development, Syed Fakhar Jehan stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and in line with the vision of our leader Imran Khan, we will continue to support and uplift our athletes at every level.”

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports