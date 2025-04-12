Minister Congratulates Noor Zaman On Winning U-23 World Squash Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Noor Zaman for winning the Under-23 World Squash Championship held in Karachi.
The minister praised the young player exceptional performance and called him a shining star of the province.
“Noor Zaman’s victory has brought pride not only to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but to the entire nation,” said Fakhar Jehan. He said that his talent and dedication make him a true national asset and his achievement marks a historic milestone in our squash journey and serves as a powerful source of inspiration for emerging players across the country.
The minister emphasized that Noor Zaman’s success is a beacon of hope for the youth and a testament to the potential of Pakistan’s rising talent.
"This is a significant comeback for us on the global squash stage after a long time,” he added.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to sports development, Syed Fakhar Jehan stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and in line with the vision of our leader Imran Khan, we will continue to support and uplift our athletes at every level.”
