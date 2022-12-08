Minister gives Rs 10 lakh cheque to boxing champion Usman Wazir

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood gave away Rs 10 lakh cheque to boxing champion Usman Wazir, who called on him here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday, for preparation and participation in his upcoming international boxing fight.

Director General Sports board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and other officials were also present.

The minister said Usman Wazir was a national hero, who won huge respect for the country at international level by defeating top boxer of Thailand Somphot Seesa in WBO World Welterweight Youth title fight in Bangkok, Thailand in Sept this year.

He said that the Punjab govt was extending every possible support to every national hero. "Usman Wazir is an energetic young man and we are quite upbeat that he will return home as a winner in his upcoming world boxing title fight," he added.

Young boxer Usman Wazir thanked Punjab sports minister for extending financial cooperation for the preparation and defence of his upcoming world boxing title. "Sports Board Punjab is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports across the province," he added.

The boxer said DG SBP Muhammad Tariq Qureshi was also encouraging all talented male and female athletes of the province.