Minister, govt high ups to witness Kabaddi World Cup 2020 training camp

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will visit Punjab Stadium on Thursday to witness training camp of national Kabaddi team in connection with Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

PSB sources said Wednesday that Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will also accompany the minister to witness the training camp.