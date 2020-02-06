UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister, Govt High Ups To Witness Kabaddi World Cup 2020 Training Camp

Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:30 AM

Minister, govt high ups to witness Kabaddi World Cup 2020 training camp

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will visit Punjab Stadium on Thursday to witness training camp of national Kabaddi team in connection with Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

PSB sources said Wednesday that Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will also accompany the minister to witness the training camp.

Related Topics

World Sports Punjab Kabaddi Visit 2020

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

30 minutes ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

45 minutes ago

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

2 hours ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.