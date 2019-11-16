UrduPoint.com
Minister Hails Railways Players On Getting 3rd Position In National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has congratulated the Pakistan Railways Sports board (PRSB) on achieving the third position in the national games after 50 years.

According to the PR spokesperson, the minister felicitated the sports administration and all players who participated in different games.

He appreciated PRSB President Shahid Aziz, Vice President Hamdan Nazir, and Sports Officer M Tariq for their efforts.

The railways earned altogether 108 medals including 12 gold, 20 silver and 76 bronze medals in the national games.

