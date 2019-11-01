Hessa Buhumaid: Proud of the level of sports awareness that women have reached in the UAE

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, UAE’s Minister of Community Development, crowned the winners of the 7th Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament at a glittering awards ceremony.

Held under the guidance and patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and HH Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament is organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council and participation is open to all Emirati and non-Emirati ladies working in the government, semi-government and private sectors.

Captain Sheikha Mozah Bint Marwan Al Maktoum, President of the Women's Council for Civil Aviation, was also present at the awards ceremony alongside Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, member of the Board of UAE Volleyball Association; Sheikha Maitha bint Hasher Al Maktoum; Shamsa Saleh, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment; Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Development at UAE Ministry of Community Development; Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, Board Member of Dubai Sports Council, Head of DSC’s Women’s Sports Committee and Head of the tournament’s Organizing Committee; and a number of other sports leaders and dignitaries.

HE Hessa Buhumaid thanked HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, for their “constant and continuous support of women’s sports, and generous sponsorship of this pioneering initiative”.

The Minister also praised the efforts of the Organising Committee and the participants, and said: “Success does not come from a vacuum, but is a result of the hard work you put in every day, every week, month after month. No one sees the efforts that goes into training every day. So congratulations to everyone and it is really great to see your achievements being honoured on this wonderful platform.

“We also happy to see the large number of participants in the seventh edition of the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament. We saw more than 1,000 from 50 different institutions taking part and we are proud of the high level of competition witnessed through the tournament. The success of this tournament shows the growing awareness about sports and physical activity among women in UAE.”

Congratulating the winners, Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum said: “We are really proud of all the Emirati women who participated in the tournament, working hard in training and giving their best in competition. We congratulate all the ladies who finished on the podium and we are really delighted with the progress Emirati women are making in sports.

“The increasing number of entries every year and the increasing participation of Emirati ladies is the biggest proof of this tournament’s success, and evidence of the tournament achieving its goals.”

Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, Head of the Organizing Committee, also lauded the participants and said: “We are delighted to host all the medal-winners at the closing ceremony of the 7th Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament, and celebrate their participation and success, their determination and diligence, and their competitive spirit.”

She added: “As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, says, ‘Women are the heart of the country, and equal partners in our march as a nation and its accomplishment’, so we are proud of all their achievements, their resolve and determination, their dreams and their commitment.

“We are proud that the sporting arena has become an important area for their self-expression and to pursue their dreams, and we are proud of the steady pace of growth of this pioneering tournament, which was launched under the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and under the generous patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum.

”

She added: “The Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament has inspired and motivated women working in different sectors, especially in the government sector, to take part in sports and embrace a physically active and healthy lifestyle.

“The tournament is also an excellent model of diversity and tolerance with women from more than 20 different countries taking part in an atmosphere of comradery and sporting spirit.

“This year, we had a total of 1,023 participants from 50 government, semi-government and private sector entities. That is an increase of 20 per cent from last year and we really happy with the year-on-year growth this tournament has seen since we launched seven years ago.”

RESULTS

Chess

UAE Nationals: 1- Amal Abdulaziz Alarif (DEWA), 2- Muna Mohammad Alharmoodi (Dubai Media Incorporated), 3- Fayeqa Saleh Bukhashem (DEWA).

Residents: 1- Maissoun J. Narsh (Dubai Customs), 2-Myla Sihara Mendoza (RTA), 3-Norma Lapig Cruz (Dubai Health Authority).

Badminton

UAE Nationals: 1- Muna Mohammad AlSahlawi (ENOC), 2- Amal Yousif Bakhit (Dubai Public Prosecution), 3- Aisha Ahmad Shaheen (DEWA)

Residents: 1- Nafeesah Sara Siraj (Dubai Media Incorporated), 2- Jenny Rose Alarcon (Dubai Duty Free), 3-Jeanielie Lim Cabulong (Dubai Health Authority).

Swimming

UAE Nationals: 1- Iman Obaid Almarri (Dubai Police), 2- Maryam Ibrahim Alfalasi (Dubai Police), 3- Sumeya Fahad Ayoun (DEWA).

Residents: 1- Sarra Bint Elhadi Lajnef (Sarra Lajnef Sports Services), 2-Ferina Pushpa De Silva (Dubai Women Establishment), 3-Nada Magdy Elghandour (DeLaRue FZCO).

Road Race

UAE Nationals: 1- Nada Khalid Alghandour (DEWA), 2-Noora Jassem Marzooq (Dubai Police), 3-Nouf Ali Abdulla Alnoon (Dubai Health Authority).

Residents: 1-Sarra Bin Elhadi Lajnef (Sarra Lajnef Sports Services), 2- Nuriya Ismagilova (Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association), 3- Latifa Essarokh (Dubai Club for People of Determination).

Cycling

UAE Nationals: 1-Safia Mukhtar AlSayegh (GDRFA), Farah Ahmad Al Marri (ADCB), 3-Sara Mohamad AlHarmoudy (Dubai Culture).

Residents: 1-Samah Mohammad Mustafa (Dubai), 2-Nuriya Ismagilova (Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association), 3-Sarra Bin Elhadi Lajnef (Sarra Lajnef Sports Services).

CrossFit

1-Anna Zih (Dubai Municipality), 2-Sarah Ibrahim Shehady (DEWA), 3-Amanda Medeiros (Dubai Municipality).

Bowling

Individual: 1-Lady Liz Ann Marcial (Fame Training Institute), 2-Salve De Gala Rabago (Dubai Duty Free), 3-Elisa Lao Yana Pedro (Dubai Duty Free).

Teams: 1-Dubai Duty Free, 2-DTCM, 3-Dubai Municipality.

Challenge Games

1-Dubai Municipality, 2-RTA, 3-DEWA.

Basketball

1-Dubai Public Prosecution, 2-Dubai Municipality, 3-Dubai Police

Individual Awards: Suhaila Abbas Mohamad (Best Player; Dubai Police); Aala Basam Fuad (Top Scorer; Dubai Public Prosecution).

Volleyball

1-Dubai Public Prosecution, 2-RTA, 3-Emirates Airlines

Individual Awards: Latifa Ibrahim Gholoom (Best Player; RTA); Shaikha Khamis (Best Striker; Dubai Public Prosecution).

Fairplay Award

DEWA Volleyball Team

Best Entity

Dubai Municipality (163 participants)