Minister hopes Shehroze to become youngest mountaineer to scale K-2

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Thursday expressed his best wishes for young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on the eve of his departure for K-2 expedition.

He said that Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest in May, is the Youth Ambassador of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab. "We are pretty confident that Shehroze will become the youngest mountaineer of the world to scale the K-2 Mountain as well quite comfortably".

The minister said: "We are proud of Shehroze's courage, talent and abilities. He is a true role model for the young generation of our country."