Minister hosts dinner for football officials

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq hosted a dinner in honour of the football officials on Thursday night.

District Sports Officer Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Imtiaz, divisional coach and former captain national football team Haroon Yousaf, Akram, Imran Latif, Chaudhry Munir, Rizwan Asif, Aziz Attari, Ramzan Kambo, Abdul Hafeez and Malik Nazakat attended the dinner.

Earlier, Ch Akhlaq also took a detailed review of trials taking place in Sialkot for the football team of Gujranwala division.

The provincial minister said that all clubs, players and management of six districts of Gujranwala division participated in the divisional trials.

Akhlaq said as a result of trials of more than 17 dozen players from six districts, the real talent would come to the fore.

He said that the credit for initiating sports activities in the province goes to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti. Their services for the promotion of sports are commendable.

Ch Akhlaq said that 2022 would be the year of promotion of sports and youngsters would be given ample opportunities to showcase their talent in sports.

With the formation of district, division and province teams through talent hunt programme at the grassroots, international standard players in the national team would be produced, he added.