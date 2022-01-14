UrduPoint.com

Minister Hosts Dinner For Football Officials

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Minister hosts dinner for football officials

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq hosted a dinner in honour of the football officials on Thursday night

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq hosted a dinner in honour of the football officials on Thursday night.

District Sports Officer Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Imtiaz, divisional coach and former captain national football team Haroon Yousaf, Akram, Imran Latif, Chaudhry Munir, Rizwan Asif, Aziz Attari, Ramzan Kambo, Abdul Hafeez and Malik Nazakat attended the dinner.

Earlier, Ch Akhlaq also took a detailed review of trials taking place in Sialkot for the football team of Gujranwala division.

The provincial minister said that all clubs, players and management of six districts of Gujranwala division participated in the divisional trials.

Akhlaq said as a result of trials of more than 17 dozen players from six districts, the real talent would come to the fore.

He said that the credit for initiating sports activities in the province goes to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti. Their services for the promotion of sports are commendable.

Ch Akhlaq said that 2022 would be the year of promotion of sports and youngsters would be given ample opportunities to showcase their talent in sports.

With the formation of district, division and province teams through talent hunt programme at the grassroots, international standard players in the national team would be produced, he added.

Related Topics

Football Chief Minister Sports Education Punjab Gujranwala Sialkot Iftikhar Ahmed All From Coach Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Ra ..

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NC ..

Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NCOC guidelines: CM Murad

15 minutes ago
 Putin Informed About Results of Russia-US Negotiat ..

Putin Informed About Results of Russia-US Negotiations - Kremlin

2 seconds ago
 South Africa beat India in third Test to win serie ..

South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1

4 seconds ago
 Head century gives Australia the edge as rain forc ..

Head century gives Australia the edge as rain forces early end

5 seconds ago
 Guinea opens probe into crime under deposed leader ..

Guinea opens probe into crime under deposed leader

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.