Minister Inaugurates Punjab Open Tennis Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published August 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood formally inaugurated the Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2022 at state-of-the-art tennis courts here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, on Monday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, former Davis cupper and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik, PMU officers and other notable sports figures were also present.

DG Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi briefed the minister about details of the championship. The final of the 5-day tournament would be played on Tuesday.

Malik Taimoor Masood said that it is the first occasion when a major tennis championship is being staged at the newly-built courts.

"These modern courts are equipped with all modern facilities, and we are confident that these courts will play an important role in development of the game of tennis among the young generation," he added.

The Punjab sports minister said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department is taking crucial measures to improve sports infrastructure in all parts of the province. "These courts can help a lot in development of tennis at junior level and will help in identifying new talent ," he added.

He said that around 150 male and female tennis players from all parts of the province are displaying their tennis skills in this high-profile tournament. "The championship is being contested in various age group categories including men's singles, boys U-18, girls U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6," he added.

