Minister Lauds Overwhelming Performance Of Pak Cricket Team

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has lauded overwhelming performance of Pakistan cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has lauded overwhelming performance of Pakistan cricket team.

He said the national cricket team exhibited their top cricket skills at home ground against visiting Bangladesh and clinched T20 International cricket series comfortably with a margin of 2-0.

The 3rd T20 was washed out at Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

In his greeting message, the minister said Pakistan team under young skipper Babar Azam excelled in all three formats, adding veteran duo Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez also impressed with their match-winning knocks.

He expressed his hope that national cricket team will also maintain its splendid performance in upcoming ODI and Test matches against the same opponents scheduled to be played in February and April this year.

