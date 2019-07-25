Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza lauds Pak bodybuilders for winning medals

Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza has congratulated Pakistani bodybuilders for bagging medals in the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship held at Kathmandu Nepal from July 18 to 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza has congratulated Pakistani bodybuilders for bagging medals in the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship held at Kathmandu Nepal from July 18 to 21.

Pakistani bodybuilders including Usman Umar (gold medalist, fitness physique), Muhammad Sayed (silver medal, 90kg), Faheem Abbas (bronze medalist, 90Kg) and Syed Fazal Elahi (bronze medalist, 90Kg) won laurels for the country, said a statement issued here.

The minister said athletes performed well and won medals for the country, despite all odds, in difficult circumstances and tough competitions.

"I am confident that victory of Pakistan will go a long way for promotion of the sports in the country," she said.