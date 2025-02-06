Minister promises foolproof security for tri-nation cricket series, Champions Trophy

Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) and Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has assured that foolproof security measures will be in place for the upcoming tri-nation cricket series and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) and Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has assured that foolproof security measures will be in place for the upcoming tri-nation cricket series and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Presiding over the 21st meeting of Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) at the Home Department on Thursday, he said that the protection of citizens' lives and property remains the top priority of the state. Secretary Punjab Home Department Noor-ul-Amin Mengal briefed the meeting on the province’s latest law and order situation, after which the committee reviewed security arrangements for both cricket events. The committee directed authorities to implement strict security measures as per the joint security audit report of Gaddafi Stadium and approved the deployment of Army and Rangers for the matches. It also instructed the Safe City Authority to ensure that all security cameras around the stadium are operational before the games.

Provincial Minister for Finance Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain attended the meeting alongside Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, officials from the CTD, Special Branch, and PCB. Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs from across Punjab joined the meeting via video link.

During the session, Khawaja Salman Rafique also addressed the issue of LPG adulteration and theft, which has caused fatal accidents. He stated that cases will now be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act against those responsible for LPG tanker accidents. He directed the district administration to take strict action against the LPG theft and adulteration mafia, emphasizing that such crimes endanger lives and will not be tolerated.

The Punjab government is committed to ensuring public safety and successfully hosting international cricket events in Pakistan with the highest security standards.