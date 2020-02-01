UrduPoint.com
Minister Terms Holding Of Kabaddi World Cup Historic Occasion

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:29 PM

Minister terms holding of Kabaddi World Cup historic occasion

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti termed the holding of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 in Pakistan a historic occasion in sports history of the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the attractive promo of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 had also been released. "We are spreading a peace message as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan through Kabaddi World Cup 2020 being organized jointly by the Punjab government, the Sports board Punjab and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF)", he said.

He said participation of world's top Kabaddi stars would make it worth-watching grand event. "The tickets of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 will be available from February 3. The upcoming mega kabaddi tournament and other sports events would also play a key role in paving way for international tourists".

On this occasion, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) President Ch Shafay Hussain, in a statement, said the preparations of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 had been completed.

"We will welcome families in Kabaddi World Cup 2020 matches being organised in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat," he added.

