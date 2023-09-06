Minister wants to take all stakeholders on board for sports promotion

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Science and Information Technology Dr. Najibullah Khan Marwat Thursday said that for the promotion of healthy sports activities, all stakeholders would be taken on board for a durable and comprehensive result

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Science and Information Technology Dr. Najibullah Khan Marwat Thursday said that for the promotion of healthy sports activities, all stakeholders would be taken on board for a durable and comprehensive result.

Talking to media men during his visit to China Window, a Chinese Culture Center, Dr. Najibullah lauded Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for sending a group of young journalists to Sports Digital Training Workshop organized jointly by Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association to be commencing from September 8-16 at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Dr. Najibullah Khan Marwat said measures to improve the skills of sports journalists are worthy of praise. There, young sports journalists will be able to perform significant services not only for the development and promotion of sports but also for the welfare of the players by using their skills.

He said the visit of the 11-member delegation of young sports journalists to a Digital Media Workshop would help more as far as improving the overall Digital Network looking after the present era of information technology.

President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Arshad Aziz Malik, who recently being awarded Sitara Imtiaz for his unmatched services in the field of sports journalism, President SWA, KP Asim Shiraz, Secretary Shahid Afridi, Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad Khan (APP), Nadir Khawjah (Daily Pakistan), Azmat Ullah (Sports Plus), Imran Yousafzai (GTV/Daily Mashriq), Shehzad Mehmood (ARY), Javed Ali Daily Jang, and other members attended the event.

On the invitation of Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association, the young sports journalists of Pakistan will go on a one-week training tour during which they will participate in the digital sports journalism training program and visit various sports venues.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Science and Information Technology Dr. Najibullah Marwat said in his speech that through sports we can highlight the soft image of Pakistan around the world and especially about Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition to sports and athletes, sports journalists are doing valuable services in eradicating the negative perception. Dr. Najeebullah Marwat urged sports journalists to show commitment and dedication in performing services that will make them successful.

It will help to cooperate. The caretaker provincial minister expressed happiness that a delegation of sports journalists is visiting Azerbaijan with the support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association.

He urged the members of the delegation to highlight the positive side of Pakistan. Keep discipline in mind. Addressing the ceremony, Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah said that all possible steps are being taken to make it possible to provide sports facilities in the merged areas, which sports journalists are playing a significant role in highlighting.

He said that the players belonging to the tribal areas are not only included in the national teams but are also performing brilliantly. He termed the visit of sports journalists to Azerbaijan as encouraging and expressed hope that young sports journalists will take full advantage of this visit.

Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik said that our sports journalists are playing a proud role in the promotion of sports across the province and Peshawar Press Club will take all possible steps to improve the efficiency of reporters. He thanked the organizers for organizing the foreign tour.

Sports Writers Association KP President Asim Shiraz said that various programs are organized for sports writers and last year, after the training program for young reporters, an MoU was signed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Under this, sports journalists from both countries will be sent to each other's countries to provide them with international experience. He said that the members of SWA, KP should use all their resources for the promotion of sports. He announced plans to send delegations on foreign tours in future as well.