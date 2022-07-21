UrduPoint.com

Minjee Lee Targets Evian Repeat With Pressure Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 21, 2022 | 12:38 AM

Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

Minjee Lee begins the defence of her Evian Championship title on Thursday as the sport's in-form player

Evian, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Minjee Lee begins the defence of her Evian Championship title on Thursday as the sport's in-form player.

The Australian returns to France as this season's US Women's Open champion and having soared to number two in the world rankings behind Ko Jin-young of South Korea.

"There was a lot of pressure waiting for the first major after seven years on Tour," admitted the 26-year-old, who came from seven shots back in the final round to beat Lee Jeongeun in a play-off at the Evian last year.

"But now I am in a very good place, both with my game and my mental state. All the hard work is paying off.

"I'm also delighted by the Australian success. It was great to see Cam (Smith) win the British Open.

"I feel fresh coming into this week. I took time off after the Women's PGA Championship and have just been practising and working on a few things." Twelve months ago, Nelly Korda teed it up at Evian as the Women's PGA Champion, the world number one and favourite for Olympic gold - which she went on to win in Tokyo.

But the 23-year-old was dealt a blow when she suffered a blood clot in her arm back in January.

She has only played four events this season, two of them majors.

"Last year is like a blur," reflected the American who has slipped to number three in the world.

"Now I definitely appreciate being out here a lot more. What I love about sport is the roller coaster. Having to push hard and improve - and then enjoying the good times.

"January seems a long time ago, but the arm is fine now, although I still wear the compression sleeve." Korda has never finished higher than 18th at Evian, but she is hoping her lightly raced season could work in her favour.

"Yes, I am feeling very fresh," she said. "It's lovely to be back here and I am looking forward to the week." Ko, winner of the Women's World Championship in Singapore in March, is aiming to repeat her 2019 win at Evian.

Chun In-jee (Women's PGA Championship) and American Jennifer Kupcho (Chevron Championship) join Lee as this season's major winners.

The fifth and final major is the Women's British Open at Muirfield in Scotland next month.

Related Topics

World France Fine Tokyo Singapore South Korea January March Women 2019 Gold Olympics All From Blood Allied Rental Modarba Love

Recent Stories

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

4 minutes ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

6 minutes ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

6 minutes ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

6 minutes ago
 Acting Governor Sindh lauds journalist for his boo ..

Acting Governor Sindh lauds journalist for his book on Thar desert

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.