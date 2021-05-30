UrduPoint.com
Minnesota's Donaldson Scores 2,000,000th All-time MLB Run

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson scored the two-millionth run in Major League Baseball history on Saturday in his club's 6-5 home victory over Kansas City, the league said.

The milestone touch of home plate came in the bottom of the first inning after Minnesota's Nelson Cruz hit a ground-rule double down the rightfield line off Royals right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana.

The statistics over MLB history, dating to 1876 when the National League began, had recently been verified in anticipation of the milestone run.

MLB official historian John Thorn's research found the first run in MLB history was scored on April 22, 1876 by Boston catcher Tim McGinley in the opening game of the campaign between the Boston Red Stockings (now the Atlanta Braves) and the Philadelphia Athletics, who folded after that season.

Bob Watson of the Houston Astros had been credited with scoring the one millionth run in MLB history in 1975, although later research suggests it might not have been after MLB included games from older rival leagues in its historical record.

MLB is also planning to include Negro League statistics as part of its historical records once they are compiled.

