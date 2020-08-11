UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Are Important Part Of Our Society: Punjab Sports Minister

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:22 PM

Minorities are important part of our society: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in his message on 'National Minority Day' here on Tuesday said that minorities are an important part of our society

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in his message on 'National Minority Day' here on Tuesday said that minorities are an important part of our society.

He lauded the services of minorities in the uplift of the country.

"Punjab government is striving hard to empower the minorities in the country so that the members of the minorities could lead a better life in Pakistan", he maintained.

He said that the Punjab government is taking all necessary measures to protect the fundamental rights, life, property, liberty and economic interests of minorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Lead All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University introduces 20% discount for h ..

26 minutes ago

MoHAP employs ‘Maharati’ platform in containme ..

41 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 64,110 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

41 minutes ago

PHF Secretary calls on DG, SBP

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Cites Research Showing Kiev Responsible for ..

2 minutes ago

383,842 people received financial aid in district ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.