Minorities are important part of our society: Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in his message on 'National Minority Day' here on Tuesday said that minorities are an important part of our society.

He lauded the services of minorities in the uplift of the country.

"Punjab government is striving hard to empower the minorities in the country so that the members of the minorities could lead a better life in Pakistan", he maintained.

He said that the Punjab government is taking all necessary measures to protect the fundamental rights, life, property, liberty and economic interests of minorities.