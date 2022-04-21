UrduPoint.com

Minsk Condemns Wimbledon's Decision To Ban Belarusian Tennis Players

Muhammad Rameez Published April 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Minsk Condemns Wimbledon's Decision to Ban Belarusian Tennis Players

The Belarusian Tennis Federation (BTF) condemned on Thursday Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian and Russian tennis players from competing at the tournament this year, stressing that such actions incite intolerance based on nationality

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Belarusian Tennis Federation (BTF) condemned on Thursday Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian and Russian tennis players from competing at the tournament this year, stressing that such actions incite intolerance based on nationality.

On Wednesday, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian tennis players from participating in the tournament over Russia's operation in Ukraine. At the same time, organizers said that they may review the decision before June "if circumstances change." Wimbledon's decision was condemned by the Association of Tennis Professionals, the Women's Tennis Association and a number of current and former tennis players, including Serbian star Novak Djokovic and many-time Wimbledon champion, US-Czech athlete Martina Navratilova.

"The Belarusian Tennis Federation categorically condemns the decision made by organizers of Wimbledon to ban Belarusian and Russian tennis players. Such destructive actions in no way contribute to the resolution of conflicts, but only incite hatred and intolerance on national grounds," the BTF said in a statement.

The BTF stressed that the decision was contrary to a joint statement made by international tennis organizations, which allowed Belarusian and Russian tennis players to participate in their individual competitions in a neutral status. According to the organization, the ban imposed by Wimbledon undermines the reputation of the organizations and indicated their incompetence.

At the same time, the BTF noted that Wimbledon's decision was made under direct pressure from the United Kingdom.

"The pressure and national origin discrimination by the British government, which is at the same time talking about the prevention of the manifestation of racism, demonstrates a policy of double standards applied by the country's leadership against Belarusian and Russian athletes," the statement read.

The BTF stressed that armed conflicts have always taken place in the world throughout the history of tennis, but organizers never banned athletes from participation in tournaments until now.

In addition, the BTF noted that Ukrainian calls for the ban of Russian and Belarusian players pushed organizers to divide the tennis community for political reasons, which is categorically unacceptable.

"We would like to note that the BTF has repeatedly declared its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to Ukrainian tennis players, but our proposals remained unheard," the BTF added.

According to the statement, the BTF leadership is currently consulting with international law firms on sports law and developing a strategy to protect Belarusian tennis players across the globe.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament will be held from June 27 to July 10.

Related Topics

Tennis Resolution World Sports Ukraine Russia Same United Kingdom May June July Women From Government Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possib ..

Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possible Prison Sentence for Assange ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Unite for Ukraine Program to Fast- ..

Biden Announces Unite for Ukraine Program to Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees in US

3 minutes ago
 First Flights of New Military Aid for Ukraine to D ..

First Flights of New Military Aid for Ukraine to Depart in 24 to 48 Hours -Senio ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. to Announce Program to Fast-Track Ukr ..

Biden Admin. to Announce Program to Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees in US - DHS

3 minutes ago
 Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zapor ..

Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zaporizhzhia: AFP

6 minutes ago
 New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 ..

New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 Phoenix Drones - Pentagon

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.