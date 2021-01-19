Minsk regrets 'groundless' decision to strip Belarus of ice hockey worlds

Minsk on Tuesday said it regretted a "groundless" decision to strip Belarus of its role as co-host of the 2021 ice hockey world championships over a crackdown on opposition protesters

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Minsk on Tuesday said it regretted a "groundless" decision to strip Belarus of its role as co-host of the 2021 ice hockey world championships over a crackdown on opposition protesters.

The Organising Committee for the tournament said in a statement on the Belarus government website that it "regrets the groundless decision," calling it a precedent for using sport competitions as an instrument "to please the interests of political demagogues".