LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Taking big step for the promotion of sports at regional level, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab has decided to organise Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games in South Punjab from Dec 21 to 31.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, said on Friday that top national and international players will participate in the Games to be organized in DG Khan and Taunsa Shareef, South Punjab in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"This event will provide a suitable platform to talented players of far flung areas to express their sports skills. Likewise, it will also help in polishing sports talent of South Punjab's male and female players.

"Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that South Punjab was literally ignored in the past when it comes to promotion of sports. "Young talented male and female players of South Punjab should take part in Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games with full devotion and preparation."About the schedule of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said the Volleyball Championship will be organized in DG Khan from Dec 21 to 24, Hockey match to be played in DG Khan on Dec 25, Shooting Volleyball event to be staged in Taunsa Shareef from Dec 27 to 30 followed by grand Dangal event slated to be held in Taunsa on Dec 31.