UrduPoint.com

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Shooting , Volleyball Tournament Reach Semi Final Stage

Muhammad Rameez Published December 29, 2021 | 07:38 PM

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Shooting , Volleyball Tournament reach semi final stage

Teams of Rajanpur, Fazla Kachh, DG Khan and Layyah stormed into the semifinals of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball tournament after defeating their respective opponents at Taunsa Sharif on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Teams of Rajanpur, Fazla Kachh, DG Khan and Layyah stormed into the semifinals of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball tournament after defeating their respective opponents at Taunsa Sharif on Wednesday.

Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman was chief guest on the occasion. District Sports Officers of Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and a large number of sports lovers were also present on the occasion, said the information made available here.

As many as four matches were played on the second day of the shooting volleyball tournament.

DG Khan defeated Muzaffargarh in the first match, Layyah emerged triumphant winner in the second match against Drogh. The third match was played between Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur in which the latter team was declared winner.

Fazla Kachh outplayed Drogh in the 4th match of the day.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan in a statement said the Games are a major sports event being held in South Punjab as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister to promote sports culture in far-flung areas of the province.

"The shooting volleyball tournament is being played under League system and the six participating teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A comprises DG Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh while Pool B consists of Fazla Kachh, Drogh and Layyah teams".

The participating shooting volleyball players also thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth AffairsRai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani andDirector General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan for organising the Games in South Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Sports Punjab Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Event Love

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Thanks Putin for Supporting Cooperation ..

Lukashenko Thanks Putin for Supporting Cooperation in Aircraft Construction

1 minute ago
 Govt taking measures to control prices of essentia ..

Govt taking measures to control prices of essential items: Tarin

1 minute ago
 Work on three BoR schemes reviewed

Work on three BoR schemes reviewed

1 minute ago
 Capacity building workshop for faculty, staffers c ..

Capacity building workshop for faculty, staffers concludes

1 minute ago
 RSF Condemns Russia for Jailing YouTube Blogger Ov ..

RSF Condemns Russia for Jailing YouTube Blogger Over State Secret Sharing

5 minutes ago
 SHOs transferred

SHOs transferred

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.