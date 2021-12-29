Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Shooting , Volleyball Tournament reach semi final stage

Teams of Rajanpur, Fazla Kachh, DG Khan and Layyah stormed into the semifinals of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball tournament after defeating their respective opponents at Taunsa Sharif on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Teams of Rajanpur, Fazla Kachh, DG Khan and Layyah stormed into the semifinals of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball tournament after defeating their respective opponents at Taunsa Sharif on Wednesday.

Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman was chief guest on the occasion. District Sports Officers of Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and a large number of sports lovers were also present on the occasion, said the information made available here.

As many as four matches were played on the second day of the shooting volleyball tournament.

DG Khan defeated Muzaffargarh in the first match, Layyah emerged triumphant winner in the second match against Drogh. The third match was played between Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur in which the latter team was declared winner.

Fazla Kachh outplayed Drogh in the 4th match of the day.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan in a statement said the Games are a major sports event being held in South Punjab as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister to promote sports culture in far-flung areas of the province.

"The shooting volleyball tournament is being played under League system and the six participating teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A comprises DG Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh while Pool B consists of Fazla Kachh, Drogh and Layyah teams".

The participating shooting volleyball players also thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth AffairsRai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani andDirector General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan for organising the Games in South Punjab.