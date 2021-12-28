Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball event starts

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball tournament rolled in action in Taunsa Sharif on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball tournament rolled in action in Taunsa Sharif on Tuesday.

Sardar Umer Khan Buzdar was the chief guest on this occasion, said the information made available here Assistant Commissioner Taunsa Sharif inaugurated the tournament in which six teams - DG Khan, Fazla Kachh, Drogh, Rajanpur, Layyah and Muzaffargarh are participating.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Atta ur Rehman, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, District Sports Officer Layyah Imtiaz Bhatti, District Sports Officer Muzaffargarh M Kaleem and other notables of the city were also present on this occasion.

The 3-day shooting volleyball tournament will be played under League system. The six teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A comprises DG Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh while Pool B consists of Fazla Kachh, Drogh and Layyah teams.

Sardar Umer Khan Buzdar isaid that thr Games are being held in South Punjab in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to promote sports at regional level.

He said it is a historic time for South Punjab to host top level volleyball, hockey, shooting volleyball and dangal competitions.