UrduPoint.com

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Shooting Volleyball Event Starts

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball event starts

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball tournament rolled in action in Taunsa Sharif on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games shooting volleyball tournament rolled in action in Taunsa Sharif on Tuesday.

Sardar Umer Khan Buzdar was the chief guest on this occasion, said the information made available here Assistant Commissioner Taunsa Sharif inaugurated the tournament in which six teams - DG Khan, Fazla Kachh, Drogh, Rajanpur, Layyah and Muzaffargarh are participating.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Atta ur Rehman, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, District Sports Officer Layyah Imtiaz Bhatti, District Sports Officer Muzaffargarh M Kaleem and other notables of the city were also present on this occasion.

The 3-day shooting volleyball tournament will be played under League system. The six teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A comprises DG Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh while Pool B consists of Fazla Kachh, Drogh and Layyah teams.

Sardar Umer Khan Buzdar isaid that thr Games are being held in South Punjab in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to promote sports at regional level.

He said it is a historic time for South Punjab to host top level volleyball, hockey, shooting volleyball and dangal competitions.

Related Topics

Hockey Chief Minister Sports Punjab Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Top Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorwa ..

KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorways under PPP mode

3 seconds ago
 Barca's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19

Barca's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19

5 seconds ago
 Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester ..

Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester City: official

6 seconds ago
 Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

30 minutes ago
 Philippines Signs Deal to Buy 2 Warships From Sout ..

Philippines Signs Deal to Buy 2 Warships From South Korea - Defense Department

8 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews perform ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews performance of ABAD

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.