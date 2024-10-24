Mir Hamza released from squad

Pakistan has released left-arm medium fast bowler Mir Hamza from the Test squad for his rehabilitation in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Pakistan has released left-arm medium fast bowler Mir Hamza from the Test squad for his rehabilitation in Karachi.

The development was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the first day of the third Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The statement said Hamza felt a slight pain in his right leg before the third test, so he could not participate in the training.

As a precautionary measure, he will complete the recovery and rehabilitation process in Karachi with PCB's medical team.