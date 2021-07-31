UrduPoint.com

Mir Hits Hat-trick To Send Spain Into Olympic Semi With Japan

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:09 PM

Mir hits hat-trick to send Spain into Olympic semi with Japan

Substitute Rafa Mir hit a hat-trick as Spain finally saw off Ivory Coast 5-2 in extra time in the Tokyo Olympics men's football on Saturday to set up a semi-final with hosts Japan

Miyagi, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Substitute Rafa Mir hit a hat-trick as Spain finally saw off Ivory Coast 5-2 in extra time in the Tokyo Olympics men's football on Saturday to set up a semi-final with hosts Japan.

Brazil defeated Egypt 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike by Matheus Cunha and will play either South Korea or Mexico in the other last-four clash.

The Spaniards are one of the gold medal favourites after naming a strong squad featuring six members of the team that reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

But they suffered a major fright before reaching the last four, even if the scoreline suggested otherwise.

Spain were just minutes from going out when forward Max Gradel's deflected strike made it 2-1 to the Ivorians in the 91st minute of normal time.

But the Spaniards responded almost immediately, Wolves forward Mir lashing in from close range to force extra time, just a minute after coming on.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly then conceded a penalty for handball after the intervention of VAR, with Mikel Oyarzabal stroking the ball in for a 3-2 Spain lead in the 98th minute.

Mir struck twice in the dying minutes to put extra gloss on the scoreline.

Japan's quarter-final with New Zealand was a far tighter affair with the score deadlocked at 0-0 after 120 minutes.

The hosts kept their nerve in the penalty shootout and the Kiwis missed twice from the spot, sending Japan through 4-2 on penalties.

Related Topics

Football Egypt Tokyo Lead Ivory Coast Spain Japan South Korea Mexico Euro 2020 Gold Olympics From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Hera ..

Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city

37 seconds ago
 ANC awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug sm ..

ANC awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

39 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 197 new infections in ..

COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 197 new infections in 24 hours

42 seconds ago
 92 corona patients under treatment in Lady Reading ..

92 corona patients under treatment in Lady Reading Hospital: spokesman

45 seconds ago
 5-day anti-polio drive continues in Khyber Pakhtun ..

5-day anti-polio drive continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

3 minutes ago
 All departments on high alert to cope with any sit ..

All departments on high alert to cope with any situation in Monsoon

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.