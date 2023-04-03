Mir Suleman Talpur elected president, Gohar Ali as secretary of Regional Cricket Association

The Regional Cricket Association Hyderabad has elected unopposed Mir Suleman Ali Talpur and Gohar Ali as President and Secretary of the association

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Regional cricket Association Hyderabad has elected unopposed Mir Suleman Ali Talpur and Gohar Ali as President and Secretary of the association.

According to the results announced here on Monday by Pakistan Cricket board's (PCB's) Election Commissioner Ahmed Shahzad Farooq, the newly elected office bearers would serve for a term of 3 years.