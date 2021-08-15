Mirpur Royals outplay Overseas Warriors in KPL Eliminator 1

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Mirpur Royals downed Overseas Warriors by four wickets in the Eliminator 1 to qualify for the second eliminator of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here at Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Royals chased Warriors 161 runs target on the 4th delivery of the 19th over. They would face Rawalakot Hawks in the Eliminator 2 on Monday.

In the first eliminator, Mirpur Royals won the toss and elected to ball first against Overseas Warriors. Warriors failed to get off to a positive start and lost their first 3 wickets for just 31 inside powerplay. Azam Khan scored quick 20 off 13 while Khurram Manzoor lost his wicket for just 15, team being into further trouble. Agha Salman rescued his side as he scored a much needed half century to help his side cross 150 with some help of Rumman Raees. The right hander scored 59 off just 26 balls and added 8 fours and 3 sixes in his outstanding knock that helped Warriors post 160 on the board.

Shadab Majeed got 4 wickets for 45 while Salman Irshad and Sameen Gul also got 2'2 scalps each.

Mukhtar Ahmad (19) and Sharjeel Khan got off to a positive start of 27 while the later produced another 41 runs partnership alongside Mohammad Akhlaq (26) on the second wicket. When Sharjeel got out for 30 off 17 in the 8th over, Royald had reached 76, having lost 3 top order batsmen. Shoaib Malik produced a 45 runs stand alongside Hasaan Khan who got out for 20 off 15 in the 13th over, team had reached 121 by then. Khushdil Shah's 21 off 8 with 2 fours and maximums made the job easy for the skipper Shoaib Malik who remained not out for 27 off 34. Kashif Ali contributed with his 12 runs not out inning as Royals reached 162 in the second last over. Sohail Khan sent 2 batsmen back towards the pavilion.