Mirpur Royals victorious in KPL match

Mirpur Royals downed Muzaffarabad Tigers in a high-scoring competition that was almost a knock out game for the Royals who chased Tigers' 228 runs target in the last over of the innings

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Mirpur Royals downed Muzaffarabad Tigers in a high-scoring competition that was almost a knock out game for the Royals who chased Tigers' 228 runs target in the last over of the innings.

If Royals had lost it, Bagh Stallions would have qualified for the playoffs. Muzaffarabad Tigers won the toss and elected to bat first against Mirpur Royals on Friday. (13 August 2021) Mohammad Hafeez came back in his form as Tigers' skipper scored a century to help his side score big against Royals. Tigers reached their hundred in the 9th over of the inning.

Zeeshan Ashraf could not complete his half century as left arm batsman got out on 49, taking 27 balls. Sohaib Maqsood got out for just 11 runs but Mohammad Hafeez came hard Royals, scoring a three figure score to become the second batsman in KPL 2021 to score a century in the tournament, his fellow team member, Zeeshan Ashraf, being the other one.

Hafeez scored 110 off 55, smashing Royals for 5 fours and 10 sixes. Anwar Ali (22) and Mohammad Wasim (19) dealt in boundaries at the back end to help Tigers post 227 on the board, the highest total of KPL 2021. Salman Irshad, Shadab Majeed and Ammad Butt got 2'2 wickets.

Sharjeel Khan and Mukhtar Ahmad got off to a positive start to help Royals set a tone of the inning, scoring 45 without any loss. Sharjeel scored 21 and Mukhtar Ahmad 29 before Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Akhlaq started to accelerate before both openers left the 22 yards Shoaib Malik (46) and Mohammad Akhlaq (42) helped Royals in the game before Khushdil Shah played a match winning knock of 56* off 22 when Royals needed 72 in the last 5 overs. Khushdil hit 8 fours and 3 sixes while Hassan Khan also contributed by his his 12 not out before Royals chased Tigers' total on the 4th delivery of the last over.