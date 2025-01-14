Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Gears Up For Second 'Commissioner Marathon Race' On January 26

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2025

MIRPURKHAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, to finalize arrangements for the second "Commissioner Marathon Race", scheduled to take place on January 26, 2025, from 11 am to 3 pm.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, the marathon race will feature several categories, including 5-kilometer race for boys, from Rattanabad to Gama Stadium, 1-kilometer race for girls, from Black and Brown Bakery to Gama Stadium, 500-meter marathon for special people, from Muhammad Medical College to Suzuki Motors Showroom. There would be Marathon walk for senior citizens as well.

Students from schools and colleges in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, and Umerkot districts are also invited to participate, with online registration available through a Google form.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan highlighted the success of the first Commissioner Marathon, which gained recognition at the district, provincial, and national levels. The meeting was attended by various officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner 2 Faisal Ali Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Hussain Bakhsh Mari, and District sports Officer Washdev Malhi.

