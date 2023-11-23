Mirpurkhas Rotary Club pays tribute to late Chaudhry Rafiq

The Mirpurkhas Rotary Club organized on Thursday a heartfelt birthday celebration at Boxing Academy Mirpurkhas to honor the late Chaudhry Rafiq Ahmed

MIRPURKHAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Mirpurkhas Rotary Club organized on Thursday a heartfelt birthday celebration at Boxing academy Mirpurkhas to honor the late Chaudhry Rafiq Ahmed.

The event, graced by the presence of Additional Commissioner-II Prem Chand, aimed to pay tribute to Ahmed's significant contributions to the improvement of Mirpurkhas city.

Expressing his sentiments, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Prem Chand acknowledged Chaudhry Rafiq Ahmed's invaluable services for the betterment and welfare of Mirpurkhas.

The legacy of Ahmed's dedication to the city remains an enduring source of inspiration, he said.

Javed Babar Advocate, Patron of the Boxing Academy Saleem Baloch, Boxing Coach Munwar Ali, and other dignitaries attended the event.

APP/hms/378