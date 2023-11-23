Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Rotary Club Pays Tribute To Late Chaudhry Rafiq

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Mirpurkhas Rotary Club pays tribute to late Chaudhry Rafiq

The Mirpurkhas Rotary Club organized on Thursday a heartfelt birthday celebration at Boxing Academy Mirpurkhas to honor the late Chaudhry Rafiq Ahmed

MIRPURKHAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Mirpurkhas Rotary Club organized on Thursday a heartfelt birthday celebration at Boxing academy Mirpurkhas to honor the late Chaudhry Rafiq Ahmed.

The event, graced by the presence of Additional Commissioner-II Prem Chand, aimed to pay tribute to Ahmed's significant contributions to the improvement of Mirpurkhas city.

Expressing his sentiments, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Prem Chand acknowledged Chaudhry Rafiq Ahmed's invaluable services for the betterment and welfare of Mirpurkhas.

The legacy of Ahmed's dedication to the city remains an enduring source of inspiration, he said.

Javed Babar Advocate, Patron of the Boxing Academy Saleem Baloch, Boxing Coach Munwar Ali, and other dignitaries attended the event.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Event Coach Boxing

Recent Stories

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained grow ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

8 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

8 minutes ago
 Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Haj ..

Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless ..

8 minutes ago
 KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start worki ..

KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

8 minutes ago
 92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, b ..

92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and cu ..

FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and culture

6 minutes ago
Six districts’ educational institution to remain ..

Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

14 minutes ago
 SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “ ..

SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “technology” in name of Facul ..

14 minutes ago
 Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on d ..

Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on daily basis

14 minutes ago
 Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

6 minutes ago
 Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

14 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on CM KP

Australian HC calls on CM KP

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports