Misbah determines for 2nd win during Pak-Africa Test

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq was looking forward for the second Test against South Africa beginning Thursday (February 4) at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, saying we would try to win the series.

"Team fought back from a difficult situation in the first test and had an amazing performance. We are looking forward to the second test. Conditions will be different but we will carry on the performance of the first test and will improve those areas where improvement was needed," he said in a virtual media conference on Monday. Misbah said South Africa was a tough team and would come prepare for the second Test. "They will try to level the series and we should be ready for that but we will try to win the series," he said.

To a question, he said the final decision on the Playing XI would be taken after seeing the weather and pitch conditions. "My focus is how important the series is, the first test and the second. I'm putting my full energy on it and I don't think about any other things as it builds pressure," he said. Misbah also praised Haris Rauf saying he was doing very well. "He is bowling well with the old ball also and is developing," he said. He said we were ready for South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. "We are ready for him and will see when he plays," he said. Misbah said also lauded Hasan Ali saying he bowled well throughout the domestic season. "We have to give a bit margin to a player whose making a comeback after a long time. Hasan as a whole package gives an edge," he said. He said Shaheen Shah Afridi was not being overloaded. "The physico, medical panel, trainer, bowling coach were all looking at him and seeing that the line is not crossed," he said. About Mohammad Hafeez, he said as a coach we would miss him but it was an opportunity for someone else. "Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has clarified on the matter of why he is not in the squad.

I think they understand better than us and we can't do anything about it. As a coach we will miss him but it's an opportunity for someone else," he said. The national team training session was held here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in which the players practiced on the fielding, batting and bowling.

Meanwhile, South African cricketer Rassie van der Sussen said he was glad to spend some time in the middle in the team. "It's good to be out there and knowing that all your preparation and execution of your plans was good. It was my first match in the subcontinent and I'm happy with that," he said.

To a question about any specific bowler that troubled him in the first test, he said Pakistan was a very balanced bowling line-up. "I will not say there's one bowler that necessarily stands out. I think playing against a good bowling line up, everybody's going to challenge someone. The spinners bowled very well and the seamers used the reverse swing which made it pretty tricky for us. So everybody poses their own threat," he said.

He said the difference between the South African and sub-continent wickets were the bounce. "There was less bounce in the subcontinent. You know, the ball's not bouncing over the stumps, so you've to set yourself up to sort the counter. So I think that's the major difference," he said.

He said coming to a new country was a great experience. "Conditions, practice, facilities, everything's different. I've just enjoyed seeing new stadiums, new practice facilities and new conditions," he said.

Speaking about the Skipper Quinton de Kock, he said he was consistent as a character and a brilliant cricket brain. "If you look at the previous bowling efforts, I mean, 80 percent of our bowling effort in the first innings, were actually brilliant. The plans we had were good," he said.