Misbah most likely to win batting, head coach slots: PCB official

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ):A top official of Pakistan Cricket Board, privy to the entire development, on Tuesday disclosed that board has in principle decided to hire former skipper Misbahul Haq for the two exclusive top slots of Batting and Head Coach and announcement to this effect was expected on Wednesday.

"Misbah is expected to be handed over responsibilities of the head coach and batting coach simultaneously," the official revealed.

The PCB official on condition of anonymity said Misbah's stepping down move from cricket committee was aimed at entering in the race of head coach for which Mohsin Hassan Khan and Dean Jones were also in the run.

Waqar Younis, Courtney Walsh and Jalaluddin were major competitors for the slot of bowling coach while Faisal Iqbal and Muhammad Wasim had applied for the national cricket team's batting coach post.

The official, privy to the entire development, said Misbah was fully aware of Pakistan's domestic cricket system and during his tenure as captain the team earned top ranking in the Test cricket in 2016-17. "Misbah would also be available throughout the year unlike foreign coaches," he said.

A five-member PCB panel comprising former coach Intikhab Alam, former international cricketer Bazid Khan, member Board of Governors Asad Ali Khan, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and Director International Cricket Zakir Khan had interviewed candidates for coaching slots.

The PCB, he said, had also finalized Waqar Younis as bowling coach. It may be mentioned here that Mohammad Akram had withdrawn his name in Waqar's favour.

"Waqar's past working experience with the national team as head coach and bowling coach had also helped him consider for the bowling coach," he said.

Waqar remained head coach twice in 2011 and 2016 while he also served as the bowling coach in 2007.

Waqar had expressed his gratitude over Misbah's consideration for top slot and hoped both of them would have strong cordial interaction to make national cricket team a great playing eleven .

Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas appreciating Misbah's choice for head coach said he had played a good chunk of his cricket with some members of the current Pakistan side and also in Pakistan Super League (PSL) therefore he knew the strengths and weaknesses of the players.

"PCB had hired many foreign coaches in the past and had seen the outcomes, therefore it is better to hire local like minded coaching staff. Local Pakistani cricketers are highly passionate people who can successfully pass their skills to the players.

Former batting legend Javed Maindad also termed Misbah's selection a good omen for Pakistan cricket and said he (Misbah) had great contributions for Pakistan as a skipper and batsman.

Former test cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq said if PCB had decided to appoint Misbah as head coach, then both must sit together and decide all pros and cons of the game. "PCB and Misbah must make a plan for the upcoming series and World Cup and also replacements of the retiring players in future," he said and wished good luck to PCB and Misbah.