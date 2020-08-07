Misbah reflects on Pakistan’s day at Old Trafford

A career-best innings by opener Shan Masood followed by wickets by Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah put Pakistan in a dominating position against England on day two of the first ICC World Test Championship fixture

Manchester (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020) A career-best innings by opener Shan Masood followed by wickets by Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah put Pakistan in a dominating position against England on day two of the first ICC World Test Championship fixture.

Shan scored 156, his third successive century, and added 105 priceless runs for the sixth wicket with Shadab Khan (45) to lift Pakistan to 326. Later, Abbas bagged two wickets and, Shaheen and Yasir claimed a wicket each to leave England in a bother at 92 for four.

After Thursday’s day’s play, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq held an online media conference to reflect on his side’s performance in the past couple of days. The audio and video clips are available here for free download and editorial use.