Misbah Sees Talent Increasing In Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:06 PM

Misbah sees talent increasing in Pakistan

Pakistan team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes Pakistan cricket was on the path where the talent was increasing, saying by early next year we would have a pool of players who can serve in the three World Cups

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes Pakistan cricket was on the path where the talent was increasing, saying by early next year we would have a pool of players who can serve in the three World Cups.

Misbah, who has recently stepped down from the additional role of the chief selector, said he was happy about how things panned out in the past year for Pakistan cricket. He has seen improvement and progress in the mindset of the players and the team. He also emphasised on the young players coming up from their domestic tournament, and they have an eye on the three scheduled white-ball ICC World Cups.

"I have completed one year in the job and there are a lot of things to be positive about. There has been development and progress in the team and more importantly I can say with confidence that the mindset and approach of the players to white-ball cricket has changed for the better.

"Yes, I think we are on that path the talent we have now and it is increasing. I can safely say that by early next year after the Pakistan Super League we will have a pool of players who can serve us well in the three World Cups in 2021, 22 and 23," the former skipper said while talking on a YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by cricketaddictor.com.

Misbah also feels that the cricketers from "western countries" would have more difficulties adjusting to the situations in the bio-bubble as compared to the Pakistani players.

Misbah himself, along with the Pakistan team had stayed in the bio-bubble for over a month when they toured England for three Tests and as many T20s earlier in the year post the resumption of cricket. Pakistan lost the test series 1-0 and drew the T20 series 1-1.

The head coach acknowledges the mental difficulties the players and officials face in the bio-bubble. He believes that Pakistani players were mentally very strong because of their social environment. However, in the long term, players from western countries would face problems because they are used to going out sort of culture.

"Yes, it is an issue about players and team officials facing mental health issues if cricket continues to be played like it is being held right now. As far as Pakistan is concerned I think our players due to their social environment are mentally very strong so they can get through this period.

"But yes I believe in the long run, players and officials from western countries could be facing more such problems because their culture is different from ours. For them I think this existing COVID-19 environment that has been created to ensure cricket is played is more of a challenge," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan would host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20s starting October 30 in Rawalpindi. The three ODIs were set to be played in Rawalpindi on October 30, November 1 and 3, while the three T20s, would take place at Gaddafi Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10.

