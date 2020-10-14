Misbah-ul-Haq decides to step down as Pakistan’s Chief selector

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say Misbah-ul-Haq will address a press conference later today and will share what he is going to do next.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2020) Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq decided to step down from the post of Pakistan’s chief selector, the sources said on Wednesday.

They said Misbah-ul-Haq would formally announce decision in a press conference later today.

He was under immense pressure over his dual responsibilities as team’s head coach and chief selector.

In Sept 2019, Misbah-ul-Haq was appointed by Pakistan cricket board as head coach and chief selector. His appointment was opposed by many players and experts.

The sources said Misbah decide to quit one of his posts, especially the post of chief selector after his one-year performance.