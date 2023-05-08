UrduPoint.com

Misbah-ul-Haq Joins US Master T10

Muhammad Rameez Published May 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Misbah-ul-Haq joins US Master T10

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The T Ten Global Sports, organizer of the Abu Dhabi T10 and US-based SAMP Army Cricket Franchise announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league in the United States in Dallas, Texas.

The thrilling 10-over format matches will have legendary cricketers who have retired from the international format as well as young stars who will begin their careers in the sport, said a press release issued by the organisers.

Ritesh Patel, the owner of SAMP Army Cricket Franchise - one of the main organisers of the American edition & League partner said, "Excited to bring this fast explosive cricket format to the USA. Players participating in this tournament have huge following all over the globe and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil." After six momentous editions of the Abu Dhabi T10, and an upcoming Indian Masters League, T Ten Global sports are thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of US Masters T10 League in USA.

"T10 was founded in 2017 to bring to the format of a fast game like football and we are in the US now after 6 years.

Since this is a fast, energetic and action-based sport we thought US would be great destination for a format like this. " The launch of the US Masters T10 League saw in attendance cricketers like Corey Anderson, Misbah Ul Haq, Shiv Narain Chanderpaul and other USA National and Domestic players.

"It's a great honour to be a part of this format in the US, especially at this age. Everyone wants the older players to play again and so US Masters T10 will be a success", said former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

To embed the sport of cricket within the audience of America, other US sporting stars are also joining by buying ownership within teams.

NBA Superstar Spencer Dinwiddie is joining the Morrisville Unity team.

"I am super excited to be a part of the US Masters T10 League and working alongside Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel that are introducing this growing international sport of Cricket to America." Kayvon Thibodeaux of the NY Giants NFL team said, "I'm excited to be an part of a growing international sport of Cricket coming to America."The league will see six teams competing in the new fastest Cricket format.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket Football Misbah Ul Haq Army Sports Abu Dhabi Young Spencer Anderson Dallas United States 2017 National University All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

1 hour ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.