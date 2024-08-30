Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) Former Pakistan captain and all-format head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has been confirmed as mentor of the Wolves side for next month’s Champions One-Day Cup, which will be played in Faisalabad from 12-29 September.

On Thursday, Shoaib Malik was named as mentor of the Stallions side, while announcements of team Names for the other three mentors – Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Waqar Younis – will be made in the coming days.

While Shoaib Malik’s Stallions has been allocated Sialkot Cricket academy for training and practice during the 2024-25 domestic cricket season, Misbah’s side has been allocated Faisalabad Cricket Academy to prepare for the events during the upcoming season.

The Champions One-Day Cup will feature country’s 150 best of the best cricketers. This will be a 50-over tournament that will be played on a single-league format. All but 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will start at 9.30am, will commence at 3pm. There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, 29 September.

Misbah-ul-Haq’s Wolves will take on Panthers on the opening day on 12 September, followed by matches against Stallions (15 September), Dolphins (17 September) and Lions (20 September).

Misbah ul Haq (Pakistan’s most successful Test captain, who led his side to victories in 26 out of 56 Tests, including inspiring Pakistan to No.1 in the ICC Test Team Rankings in August 2016; in 2014, equaled the then world record of fastest Test century by hitting a 56-ball 100 against Australia in Abu Dhabi; featured in two 50-over World Cups, three T20 World Cups and three ICC Champions Trophy events; was a member of the side that played the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and won the tournament two years later at Lord’s; one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2017)

“I am excited to reunite with Wolves as a mentor and play a crucial role in shaping the future of our emerging cricketers.

This role not only allows me to share my experience and knowledge to help them refine their skills but also gives me a chance to complete some unfinished business from 2019 and bring my vision to life.

“The Champions One-Day Cup is an electrifying event where the best players in the country will compete fiercely in a format where every match is crucial. This tournament promises to deliver high-quality cricket to Faisalabad fans and inspire our players to perform at their peak, while also providing a platform for the PCB to showcase and elevate this premier event.

“I believe this tournament will be pivotal in discovering the next generation of talent who can be developed to represent Pakistan on the international stage. With upcoming ODIs against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, a home tri-series, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, there is no better time to identify and nurture our future stars.”

Schedule of Wolves’ matches (all their matches are at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, and will start at 3pm):

12 Sep – Wolves v Panthers

15 Sep – Wolves v Stallions

17 Sep – Dolphins v Wolves

20 Sep – Lions v Wolves