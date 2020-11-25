Misbah, Yasir nominated for ICC Awards of Decade

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and star leg-spinner Yasir Shah have been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the Decade

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and star leg-spinner Yasir Shah have been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the Decade.

Misbah has been nominated in the Spirit of Cricket category while Yasir was being nominated in the Men's Test Players of the Decade category.

The ICC opens fan voting on Wednesday for the awards, celebrating and rewarding top performances of the decade in cricket for both men and women, said an ICC press release issued here.

The ICC Awards of The Decade would recognise the best players across cricket over the past 10 years, and the for the first time the fans' voice will be heard in selecting the winners across categories including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards, which celebrate the best overall player from the men's and women's game over the past decade. The fan vote would make up 10% of the voting, while votes from an expert panel will make up the remaining 90%.

Fans will provide 100% of the vote for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, from a list of the past winners since 2011.

The nominees for each of the categories have been determined by the Awards Nominations Committee according to on-field performances and overall achievements for at least five years during the period.

Award winners would be announced next month and will culminate in a special ICC Awards of the Decade digital show, to be broadcast on the ICC digital channels and will take into account the fans' votes as well as those by a global panel of journalists and broadcasters.

The complete list of nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade are as follows: Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade: R Ashwin (India), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade: Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade: James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Yasir Shah (Pakistan), Steve Smith (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: MS Dhoni (India), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa).

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Jhulan Goswami (India), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Decade: Aaron Finch (Australia), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa).

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Anya Shrubsole (England).

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Richie Berrington (Scotland), Peter Borren (Netherlands), Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), Paras Khadka (Nepal), Calum MacLeod (Scotland), Assad Vala (PNG).

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kathryn Bryce (Scotland), Sarah Bryce (Scotland), Natthakan Chantham (Thailand), Sterre Kalis (Netherlands), Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand), Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand).

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: 2011 Winner ï¿½ MS Dhoni (India), 2012 Winner ï¿½ Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), 2013 Winner ï¿½ Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), 2014 Winner ï¿½ Katherine Brunt (England), 2015 Winner ï¿½ Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), 2016 Winner ï¿½ Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), 2017 Winner ï¿½ Anya Shrubsole (England), 2018 Winner ï¿½ Kane Williamson (New Zealand), 2019 Winner ï¿½ Virat Kohli (India).

To further enhance engagement, Teams of the Decade (TOTD) will be compiled by the Voting academy of journalists and broadcasters for the following five formats: ICC Men's Test TOTD, ICC Men's ODI TOTD, ICC Women's ODI TOTD, ICC Men's T20I TOTD, ICC Women's T20I TOTD.