Misbahul Haq regrets over results in recent Test, T20I series against England

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) Pakistan’s head coach-cum chief selector Misbahul Haq expressed serious concerns over results in recently Test and T20I series against England on Tuesday.

Misbahul Haq said that Pakistan had the chance to win both Test and T20I series against England. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“It was a very important tour for us, and world cricket, bearing in mind Covid-19 situation,” Misbahul Haq said, pointing out that discipline should be appreciated.

Misbahul Haq regretted that they could have won the Test series 1-0 and T20I 2-0.

He also admitted that they made technical and tactical mistakes which led them away from their cause. He also lamented the team’s inexperienced bowling department and emphasized on the importance of being patient, with regards to their development.

“At the moment, our bowling is inexperienced,” said Misbahul Haq, pointing out that the they needed to be patient and give these bowlers time to develop before reaching any conclusion.

He went on to say that they went under pressure in the first Test and second T20I but after that they had more experience under their belt.

“Such a thing will not happen,” he stated. He also said: “Team is on the right track,”.

“I’m satisfied with the process. We are on the right track despite the results not going our way,” said the Head Coach, adding that he was confident that things improve in the future.

He also talked about Babar Azam and his decision making.

“Babar makes his own decisions as we believe in empowering him as captain. He will make mistakes but will also learn from it and improve along the way,” he added.