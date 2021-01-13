Misbahul Haq removed from the post of head coach, claims Shoaib Akhtar

(@fidahassanain)

The former pacer says that Misbahul Haq has been replaced by Andy Flower who is currently serving as head coach of Multan Sultans.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) Misbahul Haq was replaced by Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower, Pakistan’s former pacer Shoaib Akhtar said on Wednesday.

In a YouTube video, Shoaib Akhtar said that Andy Flower would join Pakistan Cricket Team as head coach.

“Misbah’s removal and appointment of Andy Flower have been finalized,” said Shoaib Akhtar, pointing out that Cricket Committee just tow the PCB’s line. The PCB in turn put the onus on the committee to avoid blame.

“They say they make decisions based on the recommendations of the cricket committee which is rubbish,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

“I’m telling you that removal of Misbah has been decided,” he further said, pointing out that Andy Flower has been sanctioned as the new head coach.

Shoaib Akhtar said that he could not join so far just because he is Multan Sultans’ head coach.

He wanted a PSL payday after which he would join the national team as its head coach.

“Flower will bring his own team while ridding the national side of the favorite of the previous staff,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

“Flower will not leave any of the six or seven who were the coach’s favorites,” said Shoaib Akhtar, pointing out that he did not work that way. He stated that he would bring his own team along with a medical panel.

He would not rely on this shambolic panel of Pakistan, adding that PCB has the worst medical panel in the world by the way.

The PB, he stated, the PCB had a habit of bringing in mediocre individuals so that they could switch the blame during problematic periods.

“Situation for Pakistan cricket is alarming. I hope we don’t get humiliated by South Africa in the coming series. Pakistan cricket is going downhill and I don’t see any hope. The PCB is filled with mediocre people who just take their paychecks. The fault isn’t with Misbah but the officials who hire mediocre people

“PCB brings in average people to positions so that they can kick them out in six months and avoid criticisms on themselves. They are very cunning. They have been doing this for a long time. He questioned that did they not know Misbah was mediocre? Why did they bring him on and that Ehsan Mani himself was not known well around the well.