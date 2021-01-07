Misbahul Haq sheds light over Pakistan’s performance in New Zealand

(@fidahassanain)

The National Team’s Head-Coach says that they will consider top performers for the upcoming South African series.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) Misbahul Haq, the head-coach of Pakistan cricket team, on Thursday shared his personal views about the national team’s performance in New Zealand.

Misbahul Haq believed that the national team deserved criticism for its poor performance during New Zealand tour.

Pakistan team could not win T20I and Test series against New Zealand.

“The national team deserves criticism over poor performance,” said Misbahul Haq while speaking in Pakistan Cricket’s (PCB) podcast.

“ Team performed very poor and below of their potential in all three areas,” said Misbahul Haq, adding that criticism, therefore, was justified.

“Criticism comes because the public believes that the team is capable and that it has potential to win,” he further said.

He believed that the national team showed its potential in phases.

“We fought back even though we have lost in the first Test,” said Misbah whose career as a head coach is also under threat after poor performance in New Zealand.

He stressed upon the fielding area of the game, saying that Pakistan needed to quickly improve their catching.

“We are disappointed over the opportunities. The dropped changes are our major issue and disappointment during this tour,” he further said.

He also stated that the dropped changes badly affected the result of the series.

“We need to focus fielding,” said Misbah.

He also added that the team management would analyze the mistakes committed during the New Zealand tour.

“South Africa team is coming to play which of course a good chance for us to restore our confidence,” said Misbah.

He expressed hope that they would show performance in the upcoming home series.

Misbah said:“We shall make our changes keeping in view the home conditions,” .

“The top performer in out-going Quaid-e-Azam Trophy could be considered for South African series,” he added.