Miss Sabrina Filzmoser To Visit Pakistan
Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Pakistan Judo Federation on Tuesday announced the visit of Miss Sabrina Filzmoser, four-time Olympian, World Judo Medalist, Chair of the World Judo Athletes Commission, and Climate Ambassador of the International Judo Federation (IJF)—to Pakistan, as part of the IJF’s globally celebrated ‘Judo for Peace’ initiative.
Miss Filzmoser will arrive in Karachi on May 21. Her peace-themed journey will commence on May 22 with a symbolic cycling departure from Sea View, Karachi, covering a challenging route across Pakistan to Skardu and onward to the K2 Base Camp, from where she plans to begin her ascent of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, said a press release.
This extraordinary expedition merges sport with environmental advocacy, gender empowerment, and peace-building, reinforcing the message that Judo a Japanese sport—meaning ‘the gentle way’—promotes discipline, respect, and harmony rather than violence. In the wake of recent regional tensions, her timely mission carries greater relevance as a gesture of peace and unity.
Miss Filzmoser is no stranger to such courageous undertakings. In 2023, she cycled from Islamabad to K2 Base Camp-II, and in 2022, she completed a journey from the coastline to Everest Base Camp, eventually summiting Mount Everest with the ‘Judo for Peace’ banner.
Despite the intense heat of Sindh and Punjab, she is committed to her mission, underscoring her message of peace through perseverance. As the honorary Brand Ambassador of Takbeer Judo Club since 2023, she is also a strong advocate for female empowerment through self-defense training.
During her journey, Miss Filzmoser will visit various Judo clubs along the route to identify young talent and will meet with officials from the Pakistan Olympic Association and the Pakistan sports board in Islamabad.
President Pakistan Judo Federation and national Judo Fraternity extends heartfelt gratitude to Miss Filzmoser for choosing Pakistan for this noble cause and wishes her success in her inspiring, seemingly inconceivable journey in this scorching heat that exemplifies courage, unity, and peace through sport.
