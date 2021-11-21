UrduPoint.com

Missing Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Finally Appears In Public

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Missing Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Finally Appears in Public

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appeared in public on Sunday, for the first time in several weeks, according to video footage released by the chief editor of the Global Times newspaper, Hu Xijin.

On November 2, 35-year-old Peng posted a statement on Weibo (China's Twitter-like social media platform), accusing the Chinese former vice-premier, 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, Peng`s accounts were also removed from the Chinese social networks. After making the allegations, the tennis player was not seen in public, fueling concerns over her fate.

"Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning.

Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene," Hu Xijin said on Twitter on Sunday, releasing a video showing Peng Shuai at the opening ceremony.

On Saturday, Britain's Foreign Office said it was extremely concerned about Peng Shuai and called on China to release "verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts," according to The Guardian. White House press secretary Jen Psaki made similar demands on Friday.

Chinese media have been publishing photos and videos of the tennis player smiling and having dinner with friends.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has stated that it was prepared to suspend tournaments in China until sexual assault allegations made by Peng Shuai are properly investigated.

