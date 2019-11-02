UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mistake-free McIlroy In Driver's Seat In Shanghai

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:52 PM

Mistake-free McIlroy in driver's seat in Shanghai

Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 67 on Saturday to seize the lead going into the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions as he continues a quest to retake the world's top ranking

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 67 on Saturday to seize the lead going into the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions as he continues a quest to retake the world's top ranking.

Now the world number two, McIlroy said this week he hopes to do well in Shanghai as he tries to chase down current number one Brooks Koepka.

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman did not drop a stroke, and took sole possession of the lead with his last shot of the day, rolling in a birdie on the par-5 18th.

He finished with his third straight five-under par 67 of the week to move to -15 at the Sheshan International Golf Club Joining him in the leader's trio on Sunday will be fellow Major winner Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, who shot the lowest round of the day at 65 after birdying the first five holes to jump up the leaderboard early.

Last year's winner Xander Schauffele of the United States was two strokes off McIlroy's pace, in a tie with England's Matthew Fitzpatrick.

China's top-ranked golfer Li Haotong, who delighted crowds by surging to the first-round lead with an impressive 64, has come crashing back to earth.

After an even par in the second round, a disastrous triple bogey on the par-four 13th hole on Saturday knocked him from the top of the leaderboard.

He finished with a two-over 74, and will start Sunday eight strokes off the leaders.

McIlroy's consistently strong play in 2019 saw him take home the FedEx Cup and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award, which he said had motivated him to move to number one in the world, possibly early next year.

He is yet to win the Shanghai event's $1.7 million victor's reward.

Oosthuizen, the world number 26 who won the British Open in 2010, broke a near three-year winless drought earlier in 2019 by taking the South African Open.

The tournament features 15 past Major winners including Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth.

Koepka and a resurgent Tiger Woods, who won a record 82nd PGA Tour victory on Monday in Japan, are absent.

Related Topics

World Drought Brooks Shanghai Lead Japan South Africa United States Tiger Woods Sunday 2019 Event From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Court extends till Nov 16 judicial remand of Rana ..

8 minutes ago

Another train inferno victim dies in Multan

6 minutes ago

Chairperson HRCP calls for proper implementation o ..

6 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

6 minutes ago

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 57 Taliban Militants Killed in Security O ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.