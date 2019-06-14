Mistakes cost Mickelson in sluggish US Open start

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Phil Mickelson made too many of the kind of miscues he can't afford in the first round of the US Open on Thursday, and a 22-inch missed putt might have been the least of it.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to get a few shots, and I just didn't do it," the five-time major winner said after firing a one-over par 72 as low scores abounded on a soft, receptive Pebble Beach course.

"I missed two fairways with a four- and a five-iron," Mickelson said. "I bogeyed 16 and eight with irons off the tee. And those are two mistakes you can't do.

"But I thought I played a lot better than I scored, and hopefully I'll do better as the week goes on." Mickelson, who turns 49 on Sunday, has acknowledged that this year's championship at Pebble Beach is one of his last legitimate shots at adding a long coveted US Open title to his resume to complete a career grand slam.

He's finished runner-up an agonizing six times, and he knows that the test this week will only get harder.

"I'm sure it will get progressively more difficult," he said, adding that the US Golf Association had done "a heck of a job" with the course set up.