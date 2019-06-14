UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mistakes Cost Mickelson In Sluggish US Open Start

Muhammad Rameez 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Mistakes cost Mickelson in sluggish US Open start

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Phil Mickelson made too many of the kind of miscues he can't afford in the first round of the US Open on Thursday, and a 22-inch missed putt might have been the least of it.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to get a few shots, and I just didn't do it," the five-time major winner said after firing a one-over par 72 as low scores abounded on a soft, receptive Pebble Beach course.

"I missed two fairways with a four- and a five-iron," Mickelson said. "I bogeyed 16 and eight with irons off the tee. And those are two mistakes you can't do.

"But I thought I played a lot better than I scored, and hopefully I'll do better as the week goes on." Mickelson, who turns 49 on Sunday, has acknowledged that this year's championship at Pebble Beach is one of his last legitimate shots at adding a long coveted US Open title to his resume to complete a career grand slam.

He's finished runner-up an agonizing six times, and he knows that the test this week will only get harder.

"I'm sure it will get progressively more difficult," he said, adding that the US Golf Association had done "a heck of a job" with the course set up.

Related Topics

Firing Job Sunday US Open

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in ..

1 minute ago

Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

1 minute ago

'Punjab budget focuses on social protection, HR de ..

1 minute ago

Cement Pouring at Iran's Bushehr-2 Nuclear Reactor ..

1 minute ago

51 FETO terrorists sentenced to 9 year jail term

1 minute ago

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.