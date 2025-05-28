MIT Solutions and Sahir Associates will go head to head in the final of the President’s Trophy Grade-II at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium from 29 May to 1 June as the 2024-25 domestic season comes to an end

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) MIT Solutions and Sahir Associates will go head to head in the final of the President’s Trophy Grade-II at the Abbottabad cricket Stadium from 29 May to 1 June as the 2024-25 domestic season comes to an end.

The winner of the tournament will also qualify for the departmental first-class tournament - President's Trophy Grade-I 2025-26.

The two teams have played eight three-day matches each and will get a chance to bag PKR 5 million if they win the final – a non-first-class four-day affair, while the runners up will bag PKR 2.5 million. Out of a total prize pot of 7.75 million, there will also be awards for individual performances.

In the Group stage, Sahir Associates topped the Group D by winning four matches, while two of their games were drawn. Their quarter final and semi final fixtures against Ghani institute and JDW Sugar Mills, respectively were drawn but they advanced to the next stage based on first innings lead both in the games.

Sahir Associates’ wicketkeeper-batter Asim Ali Nasir is second on the leading run-scorer list with 735 runs in 12 innings just six behind PAF’s Atteq-ur-Rehman who sits atop. Asim has affected 23 dismissals behind the stumps.

On the bowling front Mohammad Bilawal and Shahid Ali – both left arm pacers, have aided Sahir Associates’ campaign with 31 and 22 scalps, respectively.

MIT Solutions, who finished second in Group C with three wins, one loss and two draws out of six games, too took first innings lead in their drawn quarter final and semi final matches against Kingsmen and Wing 999, respectively.

The batting duo of Muhammad Afzal (491 runs) and Husnain Nadeem (483 runs) has been prolific for MIT solutions. Among the bowlers, MIT’s Shahab Khan has bagged 23 wickets, while Raza Ullah has snapped 21 scalps.