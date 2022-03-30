Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for medical treatment

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Australian player will be released from the Australian squad after an assessment regarding his selection in the remaining three matches of the tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) Mitchell Marsh, the Australian hero and all-rounder, was leaving midway the series against Pakistan for treatment of his low-grade hip flexor injury.

According to an official statement, Marsh would fly to India where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart would manage his recovery after a period of isolation.

The cricket board said the Australian team's medical staff believed that it was the most effective way for Marsh that he should recover as quickly as possible without having any interruption to his rehabilitation.

Marsh said, “Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour,”.

The Kangaroos secured a comfortable 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first game of their three-match series on Tuesday with the help of a blistering century of Australia's Travis Head.