UrduPoint.com

Mitchell Marsh Leaves Pak-Aus Series Midway For Medical Treatment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2022 | 01:13 PM

Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for medical treatment

The Australian player will be released from the Australian squad after an assessment regarding his selection in the remaining three matches of the tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) Mitchell Marsh, the Australian hero and all-rounder, was leaving midway the series against Pakistan for treatment of his low-grade hip flexor injury.

Marsh would be released from the Australian squad after an assessment regarding his treatment for his selection in the remaining three matches of the tour.

According to an official statement, Marsh would fly to India where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart would manage his recovery after a period of isolation.

The cricket board said the Australian team's medical staff believed that it was the most effective way for Marsh that he should recover as quickly as possible without having any interruption to his rehabilitation.

Marsh said, “Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour,”.

The Kangaroos secured a comfortable 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first game of their three-match series on Tuesday with the help of a blistering century of Australia's Travis Head.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Century Australia Mitchell Wales Travis Head From Best

Recent Stories

Rs1,949.72 mln released for 13 petroleum sector pr ..

Rs1,949.72 mln released for 13 petroleum sector projects in 8 months

3 minutes ago
 Japan's hardcore train fans accused of going off t ..

Japan's hardcore train fans accused of going off the rails

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia records 85 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia records 85 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Germany activates emergency gas plan to secure sup ..

Germany activates emergency gas plan to secure supply

3 minutes ago
 Poland Intends to Completely Abandon Russian Coal ..

Poland Intends to Completely Abandon Russian Coal in April or May - Prime Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Wednesday

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.