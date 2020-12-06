UrduPoint.com
Mitchell Starc Withdraws From Australia T20I Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the T20I squad citing personal reasons and will leave the bio-bubble ahead of the second T20I against India in Sydney, the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Starc left the Australia T20I squad despite travelling from Canberra to Sydney after he was informed of a family illness. The fast bowler had played in the first T20I in the series on Friday, 4 December. Starc's withdrawal marks another change in the hosts' T20I squad that has seen several alterations with the injury to David Warner, Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis, said in a press release on Sunday.

"There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch [Starc] is no exception. We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family," Australia head coach, Justin Langer said.

At this stage, it is unclear when Starc will rejoin the team ahead of the first match of the Test series, a day/night affair in Adelaide. The present focus, though, is on the T20I squad that also misses Pat Cummins, who was rested ahead of the series. It is understood that Starc will not be replaced in the squad, with Andrew Tye and Daniel Sams present as fast-bowling options in the reserves.

Starc had missed the third One Day International (ODI) of the series against India in Canberra after complaining of back and rib niggles. He returned for the first T20I against India on Friday and took 2/34, including cleaning up opener Shikhar Dhawan. His importance to the squad is understood from the glowing words of skipper Aaron Finch ahead of the series.

"We know he's a great bowler," Finch had said. "The amount of times he's got us out of jail in one-day cricket, T20 cricket he's a got a few credits, don't worry about that."

