UrduPoint.com

Mitrovic Hits 30-goal Mark This Season As Fulham Cruise

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Mitrovic hits 30-goal mark this season as Fulham cruise

London, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Aleksandar Mitrovic reached 30 goals in the Championship this season as Fulham beat Millwall 3-0 to move eight points clear at the top of the table on Tuesday.

Mitrovic put Marco Silva's side ahead in the 29th minute and doubled the lead shortly after the interval.

The Serbia striker fired in the rebound after Harry Wilson's shot had been saved, giving him the 30-goal landmark in just 27 appearances.

Bobby Decordova-Reid rounded off the scoring in the closing minutes at Craven Cottage as Fulham extended their cushion over nearest rivals Blackburn.

Luton moved up to seventh place following a 2-1 win over bottom side Barnsley.

Allan Campbell's opener was cancelled out by Carlton Morris on the stroke of half-time.

But Brad Collins brought down Fred Onyedinma in the area on the hour mark and Elijah Adebayo converted the penalty.

Stoke are within three points of the play-off places after a 3-0 win over 10-man Swansea.

Derby boosted their remarkable bid to avoid relegation as Wayne Rooney's side beat Hull 3-1 at Pride Park.

Craig Forsyth's header in the 19th minute put Derby in front and Tom Lawrence doubled the lead before the break.

Festy Ebosele to make it 3-0 two minutes into the second half before Forsyth's own goal for Hull in the 65th minute.

Derby, in administration and deducted 21 points this term, are now only four points from safety.

Coventry and Blackpool remain in mid-table following a 1-1 draw.

Related Topics

Derby Swansea Blackpool Lawrence Lead Serbia From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

11 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

11 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

11 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>