Mitrovic hits 30-goal mark this season as Fulham cruise

London, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Aleksandar Mitrovic reached 30 goals in the Championship this season as Fulham beat Millwall 3-0 to move eight points clear at the top of the table on Tuesday.

Mitrovic put Marco Silva's side ahead in the 29th minute and doubled the lead shortly after the interval.

The Serbia striker fired in the rebound after Harry Wilson's shot had been saved, giving him the 30-goal landmark in just 27 appearances.

Bobby Decordova-Reid rounded off the scoring in the closing minutes at Craven Cottage as Fulham extended their cushion over nearest rivals Blackburn.

Luton moved up to seventh place following a 2-1 win over bottom side Barnsley.

Allan Campbell's opener was cancelled out by Carlton Morris on the stroke of half-time.

But Brad Collins brought down Fred Onyedinma in the area on the hour mark and Elijah Adebayo converted the penalty.

Stoke are within three points of the play-off places after a 3-0 win over 10-man Swansea.

Derby boosted their remarkable bid to avoid relegation as Wayne Rooney's side beat Hull 3-1 at Pride Park.

Craig Forsyth's header in the 19th minute put Derby in front and Tom Lawrence doubled the lead before the break.

Festy Ebosele to make it 3-0 two minutes into the second half before Forsyth's own goal for Hull in the 65th minute.

Derby, in administration and deducted 21 points this term, are now only four points from safety.

Coventry and Blackpool remain in mid-table following a 1-1 draw.