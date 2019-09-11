UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mladenovic Beats Garcia In French Grudge Match

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:56 PM

Mladenovic beats Garcia in French grudge match

Unseeded Kristina Mladenovic defeated her former playing partner Caroline Garcia in a French grudge match at the Zhengzhou Open on Wednesday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Unseeded Kristina Mladenovic defeated her former playing partner Caroline Garcia in a French grudge match at the Zhengzhou Open on Wednesday.

The duo, whose successful pairing saw them win the French Open women's doubles in 2016, split a year later after Garcia called time on the teaming.

Mladenovic later said that she was disappointed at the way Garcia broke the news of the split to her.

But the 26-year-old got a very small measure of revenge in central China with a 7-5, 6-2 victory in their last-16 clash.

They shared an awkward exchange at the net at the end, with Garcia appearing initially to decline kissing her opponent on the cheeks.

The defeated Garcia, 25, was the eighth seed in Zhengzhou.

Related Topics

Exchange China Zhengzhou Split Women 2016

Recent Stories

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Envisages AfCFTA to Boo ..

30 seconds ago

UK 'search and rescue response' after more Channel ..

32 seconds ago

Distt admin Multan disburses 361 caudran of free f ..

35 seconds ago

Sports Board Punjab U16 training camps to hone pla ..

38 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam ..

8 minutes ago

England drop Jason Roy for 5th Ashes Test

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.